Arrests And Investigations Underway Following Funeral Procession

Police have arrested two people following a funeral procession through parts of Manukau this morning.

Police had a visible presence at Manukau Memorial Gardens today, with a checkpoint put in place for the attendees, many of who were associates of the Killer Beez gang.

The Police Eagle helicopter also deployed to assist in recording the actions of the procession of vehicles and motorcycles.

Both arrests were in relation to breaching their court imposed bail conditions. An imitation firearm was also seized by Police.

Many of the funeral’s attendees have since left the Manukau area, however a Police presence will continue into the afternoon and evening around the wider area.

Further follow up enquires will now get underway into the driving behaviour by those involved in the procession.

Earlier, Police captured gang members’ movements and behaviours heading to the funeral, which included travelling on parts of the Southern Motorway.

We would like to acknowledge motorists who also reported some of the poor driving behaviour exhibited today, which will assist our investigation.

This information will be followed up to ensure anyone who was seen putting others in danger will be held accountable.

Police appreciate the impact this would have had on some motorists this morning.

We reiterate that we have no tolerance for any intimidatory or anti-social behaviour on our roads.

Anyone with information or who has witnessed any concerning behaviour is encouraged to report it to Police by phoning 105.

