Massey Warrant Winds Up In Three Arrests

A search warrant executed in Massey this morning resulted in three arrests, all on separate matters.

Waitematā Investigators, assisted by the Armed Offenders Squad, executed the warrant at a residential property on Claverdon Drive in Massey.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland says Police attended the address as part of an ongoing investigation into a family harm incident in Te Atatū early on Saturday.

A firearm had allegedly been discharged during the incident, however no one was injured at the Sherwood Avenue property.

“Police arrested a man at the address in relation to the Te Atatū incident, as well as two other men who were sought for unrelated matters,” Detective Senior Sergeant Poland says.

A 22-year-old man is facing serious charges as a result, including discharging a firearm to intimidate, commission of a crime with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police are not looking for anyone else in respect to the family harm incident

He was expected to appear via audio visual link in the Waitākere District Court today.

Detective Senior Sergeant Poland says two other men were taken into custody without incident.

“The second man arrested had a warrant to arrest, and Police are speaking to the third man in relation to a commercial burglary in Massey late last month.

“Today’s arrests are a pleasing result for the victims, the west Auckland community and Police.”

