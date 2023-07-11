Body Located, Waitārere Beach
Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 6:30 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
10 July
Police are making enquiries after a
deceased person was located at Waitārere
Beach,
Horowhenua this evening.
Police were called at 4.30pm
after the body was located in the water by a
member of
the public.
Work will now be undertaken to identify
the person, notify their next of kin
and establish the
circumstances surrounding their death.
Further updates
will be provided once
available.
