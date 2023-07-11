Body Located, Waitārere Beach

10 July

Police are making enquiries after a deceased person was located at Waitārere

Beach, Horowhenua this evening.

Police were called at 4.30pm after the body was located in the water by a

member of the public.

Work will now be undertaken to identify the person, notify their next of kin

and establish the circumstances surrounding their death.

Further updates will be provided once available.

