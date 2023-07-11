Op Cobalt: Arrest made following search warrant, Naenae

Detective Sergeant Harley Mounsey

One person will appear in court following a Police operation in Naenae inwhich a firearm was seized.

At around 2.30pm today, Police executed a search warrant at an address on HayStreet.

A firearm was located and seized from the address.

A 36-year-old man was taken into custody without incident.

He is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow (11 July) onfirearm-related charges.

Detective Sergeant Harley Mounsey, who led the investigation, says “thiswas a planned search warrant that was safely executed to minimise anyinconvenience or exposure to the community. Operation Cobalt is committed toseizing unlawfully held firearms and it’s reassuring to be able to safelyseize this firearm from a gang member.”

We welcome information from anyone who has concerns about organised crime,gang activity, or the illegal possession of firearms in their community. Werely on the eyes and ears of our community and whānau members who can helpreduce the harm in our communities.

They are encouraged to report online at 105.police.govt.nz, call Police on105, or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 orwww.crimestoppers-nz.org.

If it is happening now, please call 111.

