Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kāpiti’s Greenhouse Emissions Drop 14 Percent In 2021/22

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Districtwide gross greenhouse gas gross emissions for the Kāpiti Coast in 2021/22 dropped 14 percent from 2018/19 largely due to reductions in travel emissions and improved waste and industrial processes.

The Kāpiti Coast Emissions Inventory 2021/22, which is part of a wider collection of reports examining emissions across the Wellington region, puts total gross emissions from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022 at 296,695 tCO2e.

“There are some great signs of progress in this report – our emissions have dropped while our population has grown by 3 percent meaning that per capita, gross emissions in Kāpiti have decreased by 16.8 percent per person,” says Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow.

“Emissions from road and air transport decreased by 21 percent, our waste emissions fell 13 percent thanks to drops in closed landfill and wastewater emissions, and our stationary energy emissions reduced 8 percent because of the lessening reliance on fossil fuels in electricity generation nationally.

“Another positive was carbon sequestration, which is carbon captured and stored in plants and soils, was higher than emissions from forest harvesting resulting in the removal of nearly 80 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent from the atmosphere.”

While these figures are to be celebrated, Mayor Holborow cautions that we need to be realistic about the drivers of the reductions.

“The COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on air travel was likely to be the most significant factor in driving our drop in total emissions,” says Mayor Holborow.

“Even with this reduced movement, our biggest emitting sector by far continues to be transport by road and air with emissions generated from petrol, diesel, and jet kerosene. This represents 53 percent of total gross emissions.

“Agriculture emissions climbed 7 percent due to an increase in dairy and non-dairy cattle in the district. Dairy cattle alone account for 56 percent of our agricultural emissions.

“In a regional context, Kāpiti is producing 8 percent of the Wellington region’s emissions – all mostly from transport and stationary energy. This gives us a really clear idea of where to prioritise our focus and effort for future reductions.”

Targets for districtwide emissions reductions will be set in the coming months, likely as part of Kāpiti Coast District Council’s Climate Strategy that is in development.

The next regional inventory will be undertaken in 2024/25.

Read more about our greenhouse gas emissions at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/toitu

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 

Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe. More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 