Police Make Quick Arrest After Workplace Assault

Police have made a quick arrest following a serious assault at a workplace in Henderson this morning.

Police were called to the Sel Peacock Drive premises just after 9am following a report of a female security guard being assaulted.

Senior Sergeant Ryan Lilleby says it appears a disgruntled client has approached the security guard and repeatedly assaulted her.

She has been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

“A Police patrol unit in the area responded to the job within minutes and arrested the man just down the road from the scene,” Senior Sergeant Lilleby says.

The premises was initially put into lockdown following the incident but has since reopened.

“This is a very concerning incident, and we would like to reassure the community that we take this kind of offending seriously.

“We hope this quick arrest demonstrates our commitment to hold those responsible for this type of brazen behaviour to account."

