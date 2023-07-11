Kidnapping investigation: Alleged offender hands himself in



A man sought in connection with a kidnapping investigation will be appearing in court today.

The 33-year-old man previously sought by Police handed himself in at Henderson Police station overnight.

He is expected to appear on his kidnapping charge in the Waitākere District Court today.

Police thank the wider community for sharing our appeal as part of this investigation.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and we cannot rule out further charges being laid.

