Kidnapping investigation: Alleged offender hands himself in
Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 11:15 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man sought in connection with a kidnapping
investigation will be appearing in court today.
The
33-year-old man previously sought by Police handed himself
in at Henderson Police station overnight.
He is
expected to appear on his kidnapping charge in the
Waitākere District Court today.
Police thank the
wider community for sharing our appeal as part of this
investigation.
The investigation into the incident
remains ongoing, and we cannot rule out further charges
being
laid.
