Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards Finalists Named

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 11:49 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

Finalists have been announced for the fifth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards which recognise individuals, groups and organisations who are making a difference for Northland’s environment.

Council Chair Tui Shortland says there are 18 finalists across nine categories:

  • Environmental action in the community
  • Environmental action to protect native life (Previously 'Environmental action in pest management')
  • Environmental action in education
  • Environmental action in water quality improvement
  • Environmental action in industry
  • Environmental leadership
  • Youth environmental leader
  • Environmental action to address climate change
  • Kaitiakitanga

The finalists are:

  • Aki Tai Here
  • CBEC EcoSolutions - Community Compost Connection Programme
  • Environs Te Uri o Hau
  • Greg Innes - Bream Head Conservation Trust
  • Jaycee Tipene-Thomas
  • Jordan Allan
  • Kāeo Bridge Upgrade
  • Kaingaroa School Mahi Tahi
  • Kerikeri Kindergarten
  • Mahinepua Radar Hill Landcare Group
  • Maungataniwha-Mangamuka-Otangaroa Kiwi corridor
  • Mike Camm -Tutukaka Landcare Coalition Trust
  • Te Papa Pa Orooro
  • Ngāwhā Generation Ltd - Zero Carbon Electricity for the Far North
  • Noah Edwards
  • Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust
  • Te Runanga o Te Rarawa - Me He Wai
  • Waiotira Primary School

Chair Shortland says the finalists exemplify the wide range of environmental mahi happening across Te Taitokerau from people of all walks of life.

"This year’s group of finalists is made up of individuals, groups, organisations, schools, hapū and iwi who all demonstrate kaitiakitanga in action. They are making incredible contributions to protecting and enhancing the region’s environment, and we can’t wait to celebrate alongside them at the awards ceremony."

Chair Shortland says category winners will receive a prize package containing $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by local artist, and a professional project promotional video and photography package.

The awards’ highest recognition is the ‘Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award’ which all category winners are eligible for.

This year also sees the return of the Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project. The award recognises high achieving Northland groups and projects that have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi.

The winner of the Kiwi Coast award will take home a $500 cash prize and trophy crafted by a Northland designer.

The awards ceremony will be held at McKay Stadium Lounge, Whangārei on Friday 21 July.

More information about the awards is available from awards.nrc.govt.nz

