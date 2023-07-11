Whakamānawa Ā Taiao - Environmental Awards Finalists Named

Finalists have been announced for the fifth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards which recognise individuals, groups and organisations who are making a difference for Northland’s environment.

Council Chair Tui Shortland says there are 18 finalists across nine categories:

Environmental action in the community

Environmental action to protect native life (Previously 'Environmental action in pest management')

Environmental action in education

Environmental action in water quality improvement

Environmental action in industry

Environmental leadership

Youth environmental leader

Environmental action to address climate change

Kaitiakitanga

The finalists are:

Aki Tai Here

CBEC EcoSolutions - Community Compost Connection Programme

Environs Te Uri o Hau

Greg Innes - Bream Head Conservation Trust

Jaycee Tipene-Thomas

Jordan Allan

Kāeo Bridge Upgrade

Kaingaroa School Mahi Tahi

Kerikeri Kindergarten

Mahinepua Radar Hill Landcare Group

Maungataniwha-Mangamuka-Otangaroa Kiwi corridor

Mike Camm -Tutukaka Landcare Coalition Trust

Te Papa Pa Orooro

Ngāwhā Generation Ltd - Zero Carbon Electricity for the Far North

Noah Edwards

Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust

Te Runanga o Te Rarawa - Me He Wai

Waiotira Primary School

Chair Shortland says the finalists exemplify the wide range of environmental mahi happening across Te Taitokerau from people of all walks of life.

"This year’s group of finalists is made up of individuals, groups, organisations, schools, hapū and iwi who all demonstrate kaitiakitanga in action. They are making incredible contributions to protecting and enhancing the region’s environment, and we can’t wait to celebrate alongside them at the awards ceremony."

Chair Shortland says category winners will receive a prize package containing $1000 cash, a handcrafted trophy designed by local artist, and a professional project promotional video and photography package.

The awards’ highest recognition is the ‘Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award’ which all category winners are eligible for.

This year also sees the return of the Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project. The award recognises high achieving Northland groups and projects that have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi.

The winner of the Kiwi Coast award will take home a $500 cash prize and trophy crafted by a Northland designer.

The awards ceremony will be held at McKay Stadium Lounge, Whangārei on Friday 21 July.

More information about the awards is available from awards.nrc.govt.nz

