Name release and update – Suspicious death, Titahi Bay

Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died at an address in Owhiti Street, Titahi Bay on Friday 7 July.

He was Barry Hall, 44, of Titahi Bay.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains ongoing.

A post mortem examination was completed yesterday and at this stage, the death is still being treated as suspicious.

We are continuing to appeal for information from the public.

Anyone who might have information about what has occurred, or who saw anything unusual in the area at the time is asked to contact Police.

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 230707/1182.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

