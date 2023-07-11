Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Meat Box Supports Bellyful To Feed Kiwi Whānau In Need

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 7:15 pm
Press Release: The Meat Box

Online Butcher The Meat Box helps Bellyful feed families in need.

The Meat Box, the online butcher delivering quality meat throughout New Zealand, has announced its collaboration with Bellyful, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing free meals to families with babies or young children in need of support.

As part of its commitment to offering Kiwis a superior meat experience, The Meat Box takes pride in sourcing the finest quality meat, produce and quality groceries from local farmers and providers, ensuring that customers receive fresh, premium meat and produce delivered right to their doorsteps. Unlike supermarket meat that can sit on shelves for days, The Meat Box cuts their meat fresh to order, guaranteeing the freshest and most flavourful meat for customers to enjoy.

Beyond their dedication to exceptional products and customer service, The Meat Box also places a strong emphasis on supporting the local community and making a positive impact on society. Earlier this year, they successfully raised over $18,000 to aid New Zealand farmers' recovery efforts after Cyclone Gabrielle. Additionally, they have established meaningful partnerships with esteemed organisations like the Warriors Community Foundation and Life Education Trust Counties Manukau, further showcasing their commitment to creating a better future for New Zealanders.

The Meat Box is proud to align its core values with the admirable mission of Bellyful. Since 2009, Bellyful has been a beacon of support for whānau facing challenges related to the arrival of a new baby or whānau with young children facing sickness in the household. They provide lovingly made, frozen, ready-to-heat meals completely free of charge to families experiencing stressors such as post-natal depression, premature birth, multiple births, illness, or lack of a robust support network.

Bellyful's network of dedicated network of over 600 volunteers has delivered over 210,000 meals to 38,000 whānau across Aotearoa in the last 14 years. Their impact reaches far beyond nourishing families with wholesome, family-friendly meals. According to a recent survey conducted by Research NZ, the positive effects of Bellyful's support are profound:

- 92% of recipients reported that receiving Bellyful meals allowed them to focus on caring for their baby.

- 96% felt that Bellyful did not judge them or their situation.

- 89% stated that Bellyful gave them a much-needed break during challenging times.

- 90% expressed that Bellyful made them feel genuinely cared for.

Commenting on the partnership with Bellyful, Wayne Kennerley, CEO of The Meat Box, said, "We are honoured to support the incredible work that Bellyful does for families in need. Their dedication to nurturing and supporting whānau aligns perfectly with our values, and we are proud to contribute to their impactful mission."

Fiona Purchas, Chief Executive of Bellyful, said, "We are thrilled to have the support of The Meat Box to provide meat for our meals. This will ensure we can stretch community-raised funds further, and deliver a premium product to the whānau we support. The Meat Box commitment to quality and community mirrors our own, and together we can make a powerful impact in the form of practical support for parents and families going through a tough time.”

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


