Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Community Invited To Contribute To Artwork For Naenae Pool

Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 7:16 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

The lead artist for Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai Lower Hutt’s Naenae Pool and Fitness Centre has been announced as Kairāranga - weaver Matthew McIntyre Wilson, Taranaki iwi, who will co-create a large-scale artwork with the community which will be woven into the fabric of the new building.

McIntyre Wilson and designer Len Hetet have come together to help realise Mana Whenua aspirations in four artworks that reflect the cultural narrative of Te Ngaengae for the new facility which will be completed mid-2024.

The cultural narrative, gifted to the project by Te Rūnanganui o Te Āti Awa Chair, Kura Moeahu, takes inspiration from the story of the two tupua that resided in the freshwater lake within Naenae and whose actions created two rivers, Waiwhetū and Te Awamutu.

Matthew McIntyre Wilson has been guided by the stories of the whenua, ngahere and awa as he has gone through the process of developing a Waka Maumahara for the entrance to welcome visitors to the building.

"I am privileged to be able to create this work for the Naenae community, the Waka Maumahara will pay tribute to the tupua, Te Awamutu and Waiwhetū while also acknowledging the people of today who reside in Naenae," says Matthew McIntyre Wilson.

McIntyre Wilson is leading a series of wānanga (Kaupapa Māori workshops) with the community from this month until the end of the year. Ngā Whetū Hei Whai - To Pursue the Light is a chance for people to weave stars, connect to the Million Stars to End Violence project and learn about the story of Te Ngaengae.

The resulting stars will be photographed and incorporated into a vinyl film which will be applied to the windows of the new swimming pool. Participants will have their stars returned to them as a solid memento of their contribution to the project.

Te Kaunihera o Te Awa Kairangi Hutt City Council’s Director of Neighbourhoods and Communities Andrea Blackshaw says it was important for the people of Naenae to be able to contribute to the artworks and have their stories represented in the design.

"We’ve collaborated with the community closely on this project right from the start, with their feedback influencing the design of the building, so we’re thrilled they will be able to contribute to a key artwork."

Both Hetet and McIntyre Wilson are working on several projects across the Wellington region ensuring Te Āti Awa Taranaki Whānui stories and histories are reflected across the Te Whanganui-a-Tara landscape. They have been collaborating with Council and Architecture HDT to design aspects of the new building.

People will be able take part in the Ngā Whetū Hei Whai wānanga at Coco Pop Up on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 July, as well as at schools and marae until the end of the year.

Event details:

Name: Ngā Whetū Hei Whai Wānanga - To Pursue the Light

Location: Coco Pop Up, Naenae

Day/time: Friday 21 and Saturday 22 July, 11am - 3pm.

Lead Artist

Matthew McIntyre Wilson is an established and well-respected artist with experience in integrating art into architecture. McIntyre Wilson is based in Wellington and is of Taranaki - Ngā Māhanga and Titahi descent. McIntyre Wilson works adeptly in both small and large scales, from jewellery to large woven nets and architectural fins. His exquisitely detailed artworks exhibit his high levels of skill in weaving and metalwork.

McIntyre Wilson has experience in connecting with the local communities in which he works. A recent major artwork developed for the Waitohi Johnsonville Community Hub involved him going out into the community to learn local weaving styles, which he then incorporated into large, embossed panels. His careful research is integral to his work.

McIntyre Wilson’s work for the new Naenae Community Centre may include large-scale woven metal pieces, relief works, and/or photographic works. McIntyre Wilson trained at Whitireia Polytechnic and Hawke’s Bay Polytechnic. He learned Rāranga | traditional Māori weaving techniques from master weaver Rangi Kiu. He is supported in his work by his business partner Natalie Jones, an experienced arts administrator.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Relying On Israeli News Narratives About Palestine

So far, coverage of the Israeli Defence Forces assault on the Jenin refugee camp has followed a familiar pattern - images of explosions & rising plumes of smoke, punctuated by footage of angry & anguished Palestinians at funerals for family members & neighbours. As the Columbia Journalism Review once noted, TV news editors find it hard to resist images of rocket fire.
More



 
 
Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Government: Reducing Climate Emissions From Commercial Buildings

The targeted programme will help commercial building owners or tenants to upgrade to cleaner, smarter, energy-efficient & low emissions heating. We have co-funded 67 major industrial decarbonisation projects, including a major partnership with NZ Steel. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 