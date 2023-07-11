Have You Seen Laloifi?
Tuesday, 11 July 2023, 7:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in
locating 74-year-old Laloifi Potoae who has been reported as
missing.
Laloifi was last seen at his home in Mount
Wellington around 1.30pm today wearing the clothing
pictured.
Police and his family have concerns for his
wellbeing and ask anyone who sights him to contact Police as
soon as possible on 111.
Additionally, anyone who has
further information on his whereabouts can contact Police on
105, quoting job number P055291524.
Information can
also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555
111.
© Scoop Media
