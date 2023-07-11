Have You Seen Laloifi?

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating 74-year-old Laloifi Potoae who has been reported as missing.

Laloifi was last seen at his home in Mount Wellington around 1.30pm today wearing the clothing pictured.

Police and his family have concerns for his wellbeing and ask anyone who sights him to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on his whereabouts can contact Police on 105, quoting job number P055291524.

Information can also be provided via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

