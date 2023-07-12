Council Invests In Playgrounds And Athletic Park Car Parking

Council’s Assets and Services Committee has approved $540,000 for local projects through its Land Subdivision Account, funded by levies charged to developers for reserves and community facilities.

The funding will see sun shade sails installed at the Mark Smith Reserve in Blenheim, new play equipment at Awarua Park in Spring Creek and the construction of a 56 space car park at Athletic Park in Blenheim.

Council’s Parks and Open Space Manager Jane Tito said this investment reflects the importance of recreational areas to our community and it will help to improve facilities to ensure they meet growing demand.

“Awarua Park currently features two aged pieces of play equipment. Council’s $200,000 investment will allow for infrastructure improvements and the addition of new play pieces, improving the experience and catering for the increased use of the park by the local Spring Creek children as well as visitors,” Ms Tito said.

“The Mark Smith Reserve in Blenheim, a popular rural themed play area, will also benefit from an additional $40,000 for the installation of sun shade sails. Currently there is no shade provision at this reserve so the shade sails will be a welcomed asset,” she said.

A $300,000 investment in car parking at Athletic Park comes on the heels of the increase in the number of people using that park.

“Council’s recently constructed sprint track coupled with regular use of the park by Marlborough Athletics, cycling, Special Olympics, physio therapy recovery, football, and others has seen an increase in the number of people using this multi-purpose facility,” Ms Tito said. To cater for this, a dedicated car parking area at the gateway from Brewer Street is required.”

“Council is also reviewing the use of Athletic Park and whether changing facilities may be required in the future,” she said.

This decision is subject to full Council ratification.

