Police to keep a close eye on drivers this Matariki weekend

"Matariki calls you home" is the theme for this year's holiday celebrations.

Police want to make sure motorists heading home to Northland for Matariki get to reflect and be with whānau and friends this long weekend.

To keep those travelling on our roads safe, Police will be conducting Operation Picket Fence which aims to prevent risky driver behaviour that leads to tragedy on our roads.

With people taking advantage of the long weekend, and increased traffic on the roads, we want to ensure drivers get to their destinations safely and enjoy their long weekend and return home safe.

If you’re travelling on main routes throughout Northland over Matariki weekend, expect to see Police on the roads. Operation Picket Fence will see our officers' targeting behaviours that contribute to crashes and jeopardise road safety such as speeding, distracted driving, impaired driving, and failure to wear seatbelts.

Safe travelling on our roads this weekend.

If you see any dangerous driving behaviour please call *555.

Enjoy Matariki and be safe.

