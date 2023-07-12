Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Take Action For Nature For Conservation Week 2023

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 10:38 am
Press Release: Department of Conservation

People are encouraged to start thinking about how they can “take action for nature” this Conservation Week, which will be running from 14 to 20 August.

The annual celebration acknowledges the incredible conservation work going on across Aotearoa and calls for people to get involved.

DOC Director-General Penny Nelson says Conservation Week, now in its 54th year, is the perfect time for people to roll up their sleeves and take part in events currently being planned across the country.

“We are encouraging community groups and individuals to put together a plan for how they will mark Conservation Week and get others involved.”

“Whether it’s by cleaning up our waterways, protecting marine habitats, or getting rid of weeds and replanting with natives, there’s always something you can do to help our environment and the native species that make Aotearoa special.

“We have thousands of species found nowhere else which are part of our identity. But many are threatened or at risk of extinction because of invasive predators, habitat loss, or climate change,” Penny Nelson says.

“This year in particular we’ve seen massive devastation caused to native habitats and wildlife through severe weather events, especially in the east and north of the North Island. We need to work together to protect and restore our environment, to help our taonga species and ourselves.

“When nature thrives, we all thrive. Ka ora te whenua, ka ora te tangata – when the land is well, the people are well.

“It’s also an opportunity to acknowledge the vital conservation work being done every day by community groups, iwi, and other organisations across the motu. Working with others means we can get more essential conservation work done.”

The Department of Conservation will list events and activities on its Conservation Week website, along with some ideas for how people can take action for nature – check back regularly as more info is added.

