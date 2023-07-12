By-election For Seat On Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board

A by-election will be held for the Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board following the death of board member Brian Miller earlier this month.

Dunedin deputy electoral officer Clare Sullivan says Mr Miller’s death leaves a vacancy on the board which needs to be filled.

Nominations open tomorrow (Thursday 13 July 2023) and will close at 12 noon on Thursday 10 August 2023.

If more than one candidate is nominated, voting will begin on Thursday 14 September 2023 and close at 12 noon on Friday 6 October 2023.

Voting will be by postal vote, with special voting available at the Mosgiel library and the Civic Centre.

Voting papers will be sent out from 14 September and anyone who is over the age of 18 and a New Zealand citizen and enrolled is eligible to stand for election.

Residents from the Mosgiel-Taieri community who are over the age of 18 and enrolled can vote.

“This is an opportunity for anyone with a desire to serve and advocate for the Mosgiel-Taieri community to step forward.

“It’s also a chance for the wider Mosgiel-Taieri community to have their say on who fills the vacant seat, so we encourage everyone to get involved.”

