Statement By Te Hau Kapua Devonport Peninsula Trust

On the 22nd of June, Devonport Takapuna Local Board (DTLB) gave Te Hau Kapua Devonport Peninsula Trust (DPT) eight days’ notice that it would not be funding any of the Trust’s programmes or events. With this foundational funding suddenly withdrawn, the trustees, all volunteers, regretfully had to begin formal discussions with staff and stakeholders about DPT’s future.

DPT originally grew from an informal group of committed locals, passionate about supporting a healthy and engaged community. It formally registered as a charitable trust in 2010. For twenty years it has partnered with local government in its various forms and has met both the needs of its communities and delivered the objectives of funders.

DPT’s vision is a welcoming community – in which our people are engaged with each other, and the environment in which they live. Our mission is to build community – by enabling and empowering local communities and groups, through facilitation, support, and networking.

Immediately, DPT’s first priority is its staff who are understandably devastated by the changes. They are passionate about their work and community, and the Trust is doing everything it can to support them. The Trust also has commitments to deliver programmes in the current financial year, which are now "defunded" by the Local Board, but have been advertised, booked by attendees, and supported by community partners, other funders and sponsors.

The Trust is also committed to the continued independent establishment of the environmental initiative, Restoring Takarunga Hauraki which it initiated and umbrellaed.

DPT is concerned to assure the Devonport Peninsula community, who are the Trust’s beneficiaries, that it is doing everything it can to continue to explore ways to deliver the programmes, events and umbrella support and partnerships it has committed to. A well-attended public meeting was held on the 4th of July at Devonport Yacht Club to listen to the community’s views and DPT continues to work with generous supporters of the community to explore a way forward.

DPT believes it has maintained a collaborative relationship with Council staff and consistent feedback on its performance has been positive. DPT is puzzled as to why changed requirements, which appear to be within the Trust’s area of operation and expertise, have not been previously raised.

The Trust is continuing to communicate the needs of the community and understand the initiatives and goals the DTLB has determined to deliver.

DPT acknowledges that all parties wish the best for our communities and bring different skills and viewpoints to that mahi. We’re hopeful that dialogue can discover a way forward for the benefit of all who live and work in Te Hau Kapau Devonport Peninsula.

© Scoop Media

