Death After Serious Crash, Papatoetoe
Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 1:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a
single-vehicle crash on George Street in Papatoetoe early on
Sunday morning.
Police were called to the scene about
1.40am after a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a
pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital
with critical injuries, but tragically died
yesterday.
Our sincere condolences go out to their
family and friends at this difficult time.
Enquiries
into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
