Death After Serious Crash, Papatoetoe

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash on George Street in Papatoetoe early on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene about 1.40am after a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but tragically died yesterday.

Our sincere condolences go out to their family and friends at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

© Scoop Media

