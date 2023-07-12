Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mana Moana: Ōtepoti To Deliver Spectacular Show

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 1:45 pm
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Dunedin (Wednesday, 12 July 2023) – The spectacular Mana Moana: Ōtepoti water and light show is returning to Ōtepoti Dunedin as part of this year’s Matariki holiday celebrations.

The free show, which drew an estimated 20,000 people to the waterfront over three nights last year, will be back in Steamer Basin from 14 July 2023 to 16 July 2023.

The show tells the stories of Te Moana Nui a Kiwa in Ōtepoti during a 45-minute curation playing on loop from 5.30pm-8.30pm each night, projected on to a water screen in Steamer Basin.

DCC Manahautū Jeanette Wikaira says, “Mana Moana Ōtepoti once again promises to deliver a breath-taking experience that acknowledges indigenous storytelling presented on our beautiful Ōtākou harbour.

“Across Aotearoa New Zealand it’s a busy time for Māori and Pāsifika creatives as the country celebrates Matariki through an incredible show of indigenous art and storytelling. The success of last year’s Mana Moana Ōtepoti, shows just how hungry our community is for these kinds of events in our city.

“The show will offer a mix of new films that will weave together the work of international indigenous artists as well as national and local Māori and Pāsifikā artists.

“It’s a great opportunity for our collective community to come together, celebrate Matariki and learn more about Te Ao Māori and the return of Puaka and Matariki to our midwinter skies.”

The show is co-directed by Rachael Rakena (Kāi Tahu, Ngā Puhi) and Mike Bridgman (Tonga) and produced by Wellington-based production studio Storybox. It is tailored to reflect the connections between Ōtepoti Dunedin and the wider Moananui-a-Kiwa (Pacific Ocean).

A food night market is also planned alongside hospitality offerings from established eateries in the area.

The show forms part of the wider Puaka Matariki Festival which runs until 21 July 2023. The unique festival’s programme of community events celebrates the midwinter season of wānaka (learning) and whanaukataka (community spirit).

