Council Services On Matariki Friday 14 July

Council's Blenheim office will be closed from 4.30pm on Thursday 13 July and will reopen on Monday 17 July at 8.30am.

Kerbside rubbish bag and recycling collection

Rubbish bags and recycling crates normally collected on Fridays will be collected on Thursday 13 July. Please make sure your bag and crate are out on the kerbside by 7.30am.

Opening times for the transfer stations, Resource Recovery Centre, Greenwaste Acceptance Facility and the landfill facility are:

Blenheim

8am to 4.30pm

Picton

8am to 4pm

Havelock

8am to 2pm

Rai Valley

9am to 12pm

Seddon and Wairau Valley transfer stations will be closed on Friday 14 July.

Resource Recovery Centre and Greenwaste Acceptance Facility

8am to 4.30pm

The Landfill will be closed on Friday 14 July.

Libraries

Te Kahu o Waipuna - Marlborough Library and Art Gallery and Waitohi Whare Mātauranga, the Picton Library and Service Centre will be closed on Friday 14 July. Both facilities will reopen at 10am on Saturday 15 July.

Bus services

Bus services will not operate on Friday 14 July. Weekend services will operate on Saturday 15 July and normal weekday services will resume on Monday 17 July.

