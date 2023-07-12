Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Have you seen Mia?

Wednesday, 12 July 2023, 7:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Mia.

She was last seen at her address on Matthews Avenue, Kaitaia at around 10pm on Monday 10 July.

Mia is thought to be wearing a black puffer jacket and Red Band Gumboots.

Police and Mia’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police one 105 referencing file number 230712/6337.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More


NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More

Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More


Green Party: Pledge To Renters

The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 