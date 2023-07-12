Have you seen Mia?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...
All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP. More
“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More
It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More
In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More
The Green Party has promised to introduce a Renters’ Rights Bill in the first one hundred days of a new government to make sure all renters always have a safe, healthy, and affordable place to call home. More