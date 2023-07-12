Have you seen Mia?

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of Mia.

She was last seen at her address on Matthews Avenue, Kaitaia at around 10pm on Monday 10 July.

Mia is thought to be wearing a black puffer jacket and Red Band Gumboots.

Police and Mia’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Police one 105 referencing file number 230712/6337.

