Bluff Highway blocked, Greenhills, Invercargill - Southern
Thursday, 13 July 2023, 6:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a two vehicle crash
involving a truck on Bluff Highway, Greenhills,
Invercargill.
The crash was reported around
6:10am.
The road is blocked and motorists are advised
of
delays.
ENDS
