Lower Emissions A Big Opportunity For Lower Hutt

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 11:20 am
Press Release: Hutt City Council

A new report sharing Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai / Lower Hutt’s greenhouse gas emissions between 1 July 2021 and 30 June 2022 shows a decrease in carbon emissions across the city.

While the 10% drop in emissions in due largely to the COVID-19 lockdowns, Hutt City Council recognises that the report offers an opportunity to show residents how powerful sustainable actions in daily life can be, and that it’s important for council to keep up momentum with continued hard work on the sustainability front.

Key points from 2021/22 include:

  • During the 2021/22 reporting period, Lower Hutt’s Total Gross Emissions were down 10%.
  • 53% of our emissions came from transportation (down 14%) - 48% petrol, 38% diesel, and 9% jet kerosene.
  • 30%, meanwhile, originated from stationary energy (down 7%) such as electricity consumption (45%), natural gas (34%), and petrol and diesel (7%).
  • Waste accounted for 9% of emissions (down 4%), with open landfills being the main source of these at 58%, with closed landfill emissions being measured at 41% and wastewater at 1%.
  • With Lower Hutt being a minimally agricultural area, agriculture accounted for only 1% of emissions. Region-wide, however, animal gases from livestock were the source of 76% of emissions, up 9% from 2018/19.

The positive statistics have bolstered Hutt City Council’s already passionate approach to the climate emergency. Te Ara Whakamua o Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai (The Lower Hutt Climate Action Pathway) has a 2030 goal for 50% reduction in city emissions and 30% reduction in biogenic waste emissions, as well as a 2050 goal for net-zero carbon emissions and a climate resilient city.

Hutt City Council strategies to achieve these goals include transformational project Te Awa Kairangi / Riverlink, efforts to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfill, and installing new electric vehicle charging stations to meet the growing demand.

"This report will be very useful in our mission to combat the climate crisis, protect te taiao [the natural world], and deliver a healthy city for our residents," said Alison Geddes, Director of Environment and Sustainability at Hutt City Council. "It shows just how much we can reduce emissions with everyday decisions, like reducing the number of car journeys."

"We look forward to working with GWRC and the rest of the region’s councils on the most pressing issue facing both those of us living here today and future generations to come."

To read the full report, as well as the GWRC climate report showing the entire Wellington Region’s emissions, please visit www.gw.govt.nz/environment/climate-change/monitoring-emissions/

