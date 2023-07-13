Matariki Weather Forecast

Matariki hunga nui

The many people of Matariki.

This whakataukī speaks to Matariki calling people to gather to remember and honour those we have lost since the last rising of Matariki.

NIWA meteorologists say people living in the North Island are likely to get the best views of the Matariki star cluster, particularly on Friday morning.

The early morning mid-winter appearance of Matariki, also known as Pleiades, heralds the start of the Māori New Year.

Cloud cover allowing, Matariki comes into view as a small pulsating collection of stars just above the northeastern horizon. This happens shortly before sunrise.

The NIWA weather team have prepared forecasts for early morning cloud cover so whānau around the country can plan their best chances of seeing Matariki rise.

Forecaster Seth Carrier says conditions vary around Aotearoa New Zealand, but if lucky with cloud breaks, the best viewing will be in the North Island on Friday morning.

"For most of the North Island and the upper and eastern South Island, there will be scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise on Friday. This will also be the case for a few places on Saturday morning.

"However, more widespread cloud cover will make Matariki viewing difficult across most of Aotearoa New Zealand on Sunday. The good news is if you do go out, morning temperatures across the country will be warmer than average," says Seth.

Regional forecasts are available at Matariki Viewing Conditions and will be updated daily.

The Matariki cluster has been captured by our time-lapse network. Watch it move across the sky of Lauder, Central Otago & Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington. These live weather cameras will also be pointing in the direction of Matariki for the coming days, hoping to capture its early morning rising.

Mānawatia a Matariki.

Matariki weather forecast

Upper North Island (including Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Coromandel Peninsula)

Friday: Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, followed by increasing cloud and a chance for a few showers. Morning minimum temperature of 10-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, followed by increasing cloud and a chance for a few showers. Morning minimum temperature of 10-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Morning minimum temperature of 10-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Morning minimum temperature of 10-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Morning minimum temperature of 11-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

East Coast (including Gisborne, Napier, Wairarapa)

Friday: Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, followed by increasing cloud. Morning minimum temperature in the upper single numbers, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, followed by increasing cloud. Morning minimum temperature in the upper single numbers, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Saturday: Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, otherwise partly sunny. Morning minimum temperature in the upper single numbers, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, otherwise partly sunny. Morning minimum temperature in the upper single numbers, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Sunday: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Morning minimum temperature near 10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid-to-upper teens

Western North Island (including New Plymouth, Whanganui)

Friday: Isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, followed by increasing cloud and a chance for a few showers. Morning minimum temperature of 11-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, followed by increasing cloud and a chance for a few showers. Morning minimum temperature of 11-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Morning minimum temperature of 11-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Partly to mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Morning minimum temperature of 11-12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Sunday: Mostly cloudy to overcast with a few showers. Morning minimum temperature around 12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Lower North Island (including Wellington)

Friday: Clear breaks prior to sunrise, followed by increasing cloud. Morning minimum temperature near 10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Clear breaks prior to sunrise, followed by increasing cloud. Morning minimum temperature near 10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Saturday: Isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature near 10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature near 10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Sunday: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Morning minimum temperature around 12 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Upper South Island (including Nelson, Blenheim)

Friday: Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, then partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature near 5-6 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, then partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature near 5-6 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Saturday: Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature near 5-6 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Scattered clear breaks prior to sunrise, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature near 5-6 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens Sunday: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Morning minimum temperature around 9-10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the mid teens

Eastern South Island (including Christchurch, Timaru)

Friday: Isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, otherwise partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Morning minimum temperature near 4-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens

Isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, otherwise partly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Morning minimum temperature near 4-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens Saturday: Mostly cloudy prior to sunrise, then partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature near 4-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens

Mostly cloudy prior to sunrise, then partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature near 4-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens Sunday: Chance for isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, then mostly cloudy to overcast. Morning minimum temperature around 7-8 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens

Lower South Island (including Dunedin, Invercargill)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Morning minimum temperature near 6-7 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens

Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Morning minimum temperature near 6-7 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens Saturday: Mostly cloudy to overcast. Morning minimum temperature near 3-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens

Mostly cloudy to overcast. Morning minimum temperature near 3-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens Sunday: After overnight rain, chance for isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, then partly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature around 3-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum around 10 degrees

Lakes Region (including Queenstown, Wanaka)

Friday: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Morning minimum temperature near 5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum near 10 degrees

Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Morning minimum temperature near 5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum near 10 degrees Saturday: Mostly cloudy to overcast with isolated showers. Morning minimum temperature near 5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum near 10-11 degrees

Mostly cloudy to overcast with isolated showers. Morning minimum temperature near 5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum near 10-11 degrees Sunday: After overnight rain, chance for isolated clear breaks prior to sunrise, then partly to mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature around 4-5 degrees, with an afternoon maximum around 8-9 degrees

West Coast (including Greymouth, Hokitika)

Friday: Generally cloudy with showers likely. Morning minimum temperature near 9-10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum near 12 degrees

Generally cloudy with showers likely. Morning minimum temperature near 9-10 degrees, with an afternoon maximum near 12 degrees Saturday: Cloudy with isolated showers. Morning minimum temperature near 8-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens

Cloudy with isolated showers. Morning minimum temperature near 8-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum in the low teens Sunday: Early morning rain, otherwise mostly cloudy. Morning minimum temperature around 8-9 degrees, with an afternoon maximum around 10-11 degrees

© Scoop Media

