Woman Rescued In Early Morning West Coast Search And Rescue Operation

A woman has been located after she went missing from a walk on the Brunner Mine Memorial Track to Sewell Peak.

The woman set off with her dog yesterday about 12:30pm.

Around 8:30pm she contacted her parents to be picked up, but failed to show at the pickup point.

Her parents searched the area for her, however after no sign of her came to Greymouth Police Station at 4:24am today to report their daughter missing.

West Coast Police SAR took control of the incident. Police, a SAR dog team, the GCH rescue helicopter and volunteer LandSAR teams from throughout the West Coast responded in the rain and cold.

The missing woman, and her dog, were located alive by a SAR team at 8:37am between the carpark and Sewell Peak Road, to the delight of her family.

Police would like to thank the LandSAR volunteers who came to search for the missing person, contributing to a great team effort.

Police would like to remind people to always have a beacon on hand when exploring the outdoors.

Beacons are a lifesaving tool which allow rescue teams to respond to your location as soon as possible.

Remember to register your beacon with Rescue Coordination Centre NZ before you head out: www.beacons.org.nz

