Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Woman Rescued In Early Morning West Coast Search And Rescue Operation

Thursday, 13 July 2023, 12:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A woman has been located after she went missing from a walk on the Brunner Mine Memorial Track to Sewell Peak.

The woman set off with her dog yesterday about 12:30pm.

Around 8:30pm she contacted her parents to be picked up, but failed to show at the pickup point.

Her parents searched the area for her, however after no sign of her came to Greymouth Police Station at 4:24am today to report their daughter missing.

West Coast Police SAR took control of the incident. Police, a SAR dog team, the GCH rescue helicopter and volunteer LandSAR teams from throughout the West Coast responded in the rain and cold.

The missing woman, and her dog, were located alive by a SAR team at 8:37am between the carpark and Sewell Peak Road, to the delight of her family.

Police would like to thank the LandSAR volunteers who came to search for the missing person, contributing to a great team effort.

Police would like to remind people to always have a beacon on hand when exploring the outdoors.

Beacons are a lifesaving tool which allow rescue teams to respond to your location as soon as possible.

Remember to register your beacon with Rescue Coordination Centre NZ before you head out: www.beacons.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Dancing With NATO On Defence

Chris Hipkins has been keeping some serious company of late. He’s signed a free trade deal with the EU, shot off to Stockholm to thank Sweden for its help in getting the EU trade deal across the line, popped into the NATO summit in Lithuania, had a meeting with Ukraine President Vlodomyr Zelensky ...

All up, he’s been having a busy time of it, especially for someone who vowed a “laser-like focus” on the bread & butter issues back home, ASAP.
More



 
 
Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression. More


Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Green Party: Launches Vision For The Next Government

“Today we are setting out a bold and achievable plan to build an Aotearoa where everyone has what they need to provide for their family and live good lives, where our precious wild spaces thrive, and our climate is stable and safe." More

NIWA: NZ’s Record-Breaking Weather

It was the wettest six months on record for several areas in the North Island, with Kaikohe receiving over 130% of its normal annual rainfall from January-June, while Waimate in South Canterbury received just 33% of its normal rainfall. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More


Government: New Measures To Ease Cost Of Living Pressures

A suite of targeted measures and practical supports has taken effect to help Kiwis into work, bring down the cost of living, and put more money into the pockets of 41,500 single parents. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 