Arrests After Crash, Wellington
Saturday, 15 July 2023, 6:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Three people have been arrested after they crashed north
of Wellington after failing to stop for Police.
Police
saw a person of interest in a vehicle on Whitford Brown Road
around 10am, and signalled for the driver to
stop.
Immediately after this, the vehicle turned
left into oncoming traffic on
Whitford Brown offramp
northbound lane – the vehicle heading south towards
Wellington.
The vehicle crashed into another, which
nudged into third vehicle causing minor damage to one
vehicle and moderate damage to another.
Minor
injuries were reported to those in the second
vehicle.
Three people were taken into custody from the
offending vehicle and charges are being
considered.
The Serious Crash Unit has been in
attendance, and the road has now
reopened.
