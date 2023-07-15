Arrests After Crash, Wellington

Three people have been arrested after they crashed north of Wellington after failing to stop for Police.

Police saw a person of interest in a vehicle on Whitford Brown Road around 10am, and signalled for the driver to stop.

Immediately after this, the vehicle turned left into oncoming traffic on

Whitford Brown offramp northbound lane – the vehicle heading south towards Wellington.

The vehicle crashed into another, which nudged into third vehicle causing minor damage to one vehicle and moderate damage to another.

Minor injuries were reported to those in the second vehicle.

Three people were taken into custody from the offending vehicle and charges are being considered.

The Serious Crash Unit has been in attendance, and the road has now reopened.

