Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rail Union Condemns Te Huia Auckland Ban

Monday, 17 July 2023, 7:19 am
Press Release: Rail And Maritime Transport Union

The Union representing rail workers says an order from rail regulator Waka Kotahi that effectively shuts down Te Huia from Papakura into Auckland is over the top and makes no sense.

Waka Kotahi issued a Section 28 notice under the Railways Act last week to KiwiRail which prohibits the Hamilton to Auckland regional passenger train service, Te Huia, from entering the Auckland suburban passenger network.

Waka Kotahi believe Te Huia needs to be fitted with an additional safety feature – the European Train Control system (ETCS) – before it can travel through the Auckland suburban passenger network.

Rail and Maritime Transport Union General Secretary Todd Valster says this is an unjustified reaction by the regulator to recent operating incidents that are still under investigation.

He says the only trains currently fitted with ETCS in New Zealand are the Auckland suburban passenger electric multiple units.

Mr Valster says the Wellington to Auckland passenger train, Northern Explorer, is not fitted with ETCS and it runs through the Auckland suburban network, nor are the freight services that travel the Auckland network fitted with ETCS.

He says the entire Wellington suburban passenger network services and the Lower North Island regional passenger services are not fitted with ETCS either.

“Why is Te Huia being singled out for this unworkable decision?”

Installing an ETCS system is not a short term project, and threatens the existence of the Te Huia service, he says.

He says the solution is for Waka Kotahi and KiwiRail to work together to find a workable solution that addresses concerns but keeps Te Huia in full operation.

Mr Valster says rail workers involved in recent operating incidents are professional drivers and recent media coverage has been very derogatory towards them.

He says the media and regulator need to understand these incidents are still under investigation with causation not yet established.

“Our rail workers do not go to work to have operating incidents but when an incident occurs, it is very distressing for them.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Rail And Maritime Transport Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Glen Johnson: The Ukraine Counter-Offensive As Seen in Ukraine

The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More



 
 
Green Party: Food Prices Another Clear Example Of Why Tax Changes Are Urgent

“The Green Party’s Income Guarantee is a commitment to every New Zealander that no matter what, your income will never fall below $385 per week, after tax. A key part of this is a plan to cut taxes for 95% of New Zealanders. For 3.7M people that means more money to pay for life’s essentials such as kai for their family." More


Graham Adams: Co-governance Smoulders In Election Run-up

NZ's general election on 14/10 will be to some extent a judgment on the extensive co-governance policies implemented by the Ardern-Hipkins administration. In an odd coincidence, it's likely that will also be the day Australians vote in a referendum to decide whether Aboriginals & Torres Strait Islanders win a constitutional right to a permanent body advising the government on matters affecting Indigenous peoples. More

Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.


 Labour Party: Hipkins Rules Out Wealth Tax & CGT

Chris Hipkins has drawn a line under speculation about the Labour Party’s tax policy for the election by ruling out a wealth tax and capital gains tax. More


Hāpai Te Hauora: Māori Public Health Experts Call For Urgent Alcohol Law Reform

In response to the PM's recent focus on "bread & butter issues" this election, Hāpai te Hauora advocates for the recognition of public health & alcohol policy as fundamental to the well-being of whānau and communities in Aotearoa. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 