Name Release – Fatal Crash, McLeans Island
Monday, 17 July 2023, 8:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the young man who died
following a
single-vehicle crash on McLeans Island Road
on Saturday 8 July.
He was Nyko Huia Flett-Stewart, 18, of
Burnside.
Police extend their condolences to his loved
ones.
His death has been referred to the
Coroner.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
The fortifications the Russian Army has built up in Zaporizhzhia this past winter are formidable - a 120-km-wide death trap comprising anti-tank ditches, mine fields, dragon’s teeth, & layers of trenches, some beginning after an approximately 20 km kill zone. And the Ukrainians are facing a very different army to the one they claimed a string of victories over last year. More