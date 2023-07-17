Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund Open To Support Sport, Play And Active Recreation In Tāmaki Makaurau

Monday, 17 July 2023, 10:19 am
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Applications are now open for the Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund in Tāmaki Makaurau, with more than $5,119,467.79 available for community-based initiatives and projects engaging tamariki and rangatahi most at risk of missing out or being less active.

The fund is managed and distributed on Sport NZ’s behalf in Tāmaki Makaurau by Aktive, with support from partners CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere, and includes a distinct assessment process for Kaupapa Māori organisations.

Jennah Wootten, Chief Executive, Aktive says: "The Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund is available to support quality, accessible play, recreation and sport experiences being delivered to our tamariki and rangatahi.

"We want to support our young people to develop a life-long love of being active and we’re committed to ensuring this fund benefits those who are inactive, face access barriers like cost, and would otherwise not have an opportunity to experience such activities."

Ms Wootten adds: "We know that completing funding applications can be tricky and that is why we have a team available to support individuals and organisations through the process. I’d encourage anyone who hasn’t applied for Tu Manawa funding before or those that are unsure about how to best go about the process, to get in touch with our team so we can help".

Since July 2022, there have been 311 Auckland based projects approved for Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa funding, to the value of $5,153,512.71. These initiatives will benefit a considerable number of tamariki and rangatahi across Tāmaki Makaurau, with the distribution of approved projects split across sport (38%), active recreation (50%) and play (12%).

Proudly supported by Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa funding, the team at Kī-o-Rahi Tāmaki Makaurau teaches Kī-o-Rahi in te reo Māori at kura across Auckland; Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Piripono te Kura Whakahou ki Ōtara is one of them.

Marama Nepe, Principal, Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Piripono te Kura Whakahou ki Ōtara says Tū Manawa funding has helped tamariki get more involved with active play: "There are lots of benefits of playing ki o rahi for our tamariki firstly, for their wellbeing, they also get to speak te reo and play sport."

Tū Manawa applications for the Regional and Local Funds in Auckland are open as follows:

- Round one: Local Fund (Harbour Sport) open Monday 3 July 2023 to Monday 31 July 2023

- Round one: Local Fund (CLM Community Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere) open Monday 17 July 2023 to Monday 28 August 2023

- Round one: Regional Fund (Aktive) open Monday 17 July 2023 to Monday 28 August 2023

The Fast Fund for CLM Community Sport, Harbour Sport, Sport Auckland and Sport Waitākere is also open for applications that are under $10,000.00.

Applications in Tāmaki Makaurau are allocated as follows:

- CLM Community Sport is responsible for projects delivered in Counties Manukau (excluding Howick - Pakuranga)

- Harbour Sport is responsible for projects delivered in North Harbour

- Sport Auckland is responsible for projects delivered in central Auckland and the Howick community

- Sport Waitākere is responsible for projects delivered in West Auckland.

Aktive is responsible for projects delivered in more than one of the above areas. For more information visit: https://aktive.org.nz/tu-manawa-active-aotearoa/

Initiatives and projects can be new or already operating, and funding can be provided for up to 12 months. The fund helps cover initiative or project delivery costs including venue or equipment hire, officials and staff wages.

