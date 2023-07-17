Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Free City Busit Services For FIFA Women’s World Cup

Monday, 17 July 2023, 6:39 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council is offering free rides to fans with tickets to, and volunteers and workforce with accreditation for, FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

On match days, ticket holders will be able to ride for free on any Busit city or regional bus into Hamilton Transport Centre by showing proof of purchase of their ticket on the ticketing app from the Apple Store or Google Play, downloaded on a device. Make sure you have the app downloaded before catching a bus to avoid delays.

Between 1 July and 7 August 2023, volunteers and workforce with FIFA accreditation will also be able to ride free by showing their accreditation to a bus driver.

Free shuttles will also run in the Hamilton city on days of the games.

A free FIFA Fan Festival shuttle will run between Waikato Stadium and Claudelands Events Centre on Saturday 22 July from 5pm until kick off and for an hour after the game. The shuttle will leave from Heaphy Terrace directly outside the Fan Festival and drop patrons at the dedicated shuttle stop on Seddon Road.

Each match day, a free CBD Football Shuttle will run for an hour before and after each match. This service will do a loop of the CBD, stopping at all bus stops along the route. Simply flag down the bus to hop on board.

Special free post-match bus services will leave from Seddon Road, travelling both east and west around the city, to drop passengers at any bus stop along the route.

Hamilton Kirikiriroa is hosting five games during the tournament, kicking off with Zambia v Japan on 22 July. Matches run till 2 August when favourites Argentina compete against Sweden.

The FIFA Fan Festival is free to people of all ages, providing a fun and interactive destination to experience the best in football, music, entertainment, local culture and games. Known as ‘the place to be outside the Stadium’ fans will be able to watch matches played in other host cities live on the big screen.

