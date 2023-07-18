Third Man Arrested For Murder Of Claude Takao

A third man has been arrested for the murder of Claude Takao.

Mr Takao, 47, of Nukuhou, was located deceased down a bank in Whakatāne on Thursday 1 June. A 34-year-old man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today [Tuesday] on charges of aggravated robbery, murder, and two charges of kidnapping.

With today’s arrest, five people are now before the courts in relation to kidnapping, robbery and murder. Police want to assure people that anyone who had a part in or assisted those involved in the murder, kidnapping, or robbery of Mr Takao will be held to account.

This is an active homicide investigation and we continue to appeal for information.

If you have any information that may assist Police with our enquiries, please contact Police on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update Report.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Please reference file number: 230531/6168.

