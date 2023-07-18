Police accept IPCA finding following arrest and search
Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 10:44 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Acting District Commander Detective Inspector Craig
Sheridan:
The Independent Police Conduct Authority
(IPCA) has found that police were justified in their use of
force during the arrest of an 18-year-old man in Manawatu,
2022.
The Authority also concluded that the subsequent
custody search of the man was not adequate.
Police
acknowledge and accept this finding.
As a result,
Manawatu Police have reviewed our practice in relation to
pre-custody searches and have taken learnings from this
incident.
