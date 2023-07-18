Police accept IPCA finding following arrest and search

Acting District Commander Detective Inspector Craig Sheridan:

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) has found that police were justified in their use of force during the arrest of an 18-year-old man in Manawatu, 2022.

The Authority also concluded that the subsequent custody search of the man was not adequate.

Police acknowledge and accept this finding.

As a result, Manawatu Police have reviewed our practice in relation to pre-custody searches and have taken learnings from this incident.

