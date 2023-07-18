Gang member sought by Police arrested - Invercargill



An Invercargill gang member sought by Police has been arrested and is facing several charges.

The arrest follows an appeal for information regarding the 31-year-old man’s whereabouts.

The man is scheduled to appear in Invercargill District Court today (18 July) on a range of charges, including assault on a person in a family relationship, unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

