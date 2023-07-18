Gang member sought by Police arrested - Invercargill
Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 1:24 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
An Invercargill gang member sought by Police has been
arrested and is facing several charges.
The arrest follows
an appeal for information regarding the 31-year-old man’s
whereabouts.
The man is scheduled to appear in
Invercargill District Court today (18 July) on a range of
charges, including assault on a person in a family
relationship, unlawful possession of a firearm, dangerous
driving and failing to stop for
police.
