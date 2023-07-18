Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

International Cricket Returns To Saxton Oval

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Nelson City Council

 

Get ready to party at Saxton Oval – the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS are coming back to Nelson this summer!

Nelson will host three international matches in the 2023-24 home season starting with the BLACKCAPS playing a One-Day International (ODI) against Bangladesh in the build-up to Christmas this year.

When the teams face off from 11am, Wednesday 20 December, it will be the first ODI at Saxton Oval for five years, and the match will be a potential series decider as the second fixture in a three-match series.

Fast forward to March 2024 and New Zealand’s WHITE FERNS are looking forward to touching down in Nelson as well.

Sophie Devine’s team will play two big T20 Internationals at Saxton Oval against their great rivals, England, on Friday 22 and Sunday 24 March 2024 — both afternoon games starting at 1pm.

It’s an exciting return to the women’s international cricket calendar for the stunning Stoke venue with the WHITE FERNS having last played here in 2016.

It will also be a first for England women, who were semi-finalists at last year’s ICC T20 World Cup and will come prepared with big name stars from the recent women’s Ashes series when they meet New Zealand in the second and third clashes of a big, five-match T20 international series.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says the announcement of three international matches at Saxton Oval is wonderful news for Nelson.

“Saxton Oval is a fantastic cricket venue that enables our region to host international games. The benefits are enabling Nelsonians to enjoy our BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS, attracting visitors to our region, inspiring a new generation of cricket players, and showcasing Nelson through national and international coverage.”

Saxton Oval is part of the Saxton Field regional sporting complex, which is developed and managed jointly by Nelson City Council and Tasman District Council. 

“Earlier this year, both councils helped drive the installation of fibre internet direct to the wicket, a requirement for hosting international games. This allows broadcasters to use stump mics and cameras when they cover matches and enables umpires to make in-game decisions using optical tracking systems,” Mayor Nick says.

Nelson City Council agreed at its 6 July meeting to contribute $80,000 from the Events Fund to secure three games in Nelson on the recommendation of the Events Development Committee. The Nelson Regional Development Agency estimated economic benefits to the region of $2.5 million, or 32:1, exceeding the Events Strategy target of 20:1. The $80,000 cost to Nelson City Council is partially offset by $31,950 paid for the hire of Saxton Oval.

“Bringing the BLACKCAPS to Nelson brings with it a pre-Christmas boost to the local economy. It will be a real highlight for early summer this year. The WHITE FERNS’ games in March will help maintain our visitor industry into autumn and the shoulder season,” Mayor Nick says.

Tickets for the international home season will go on sale 1 November 2023 with exclusive presales available to Central Districts Cricket Nation members in October.

Central Districts Chief Executive Lance Hamilton says it is very exciting to be bringing international cricket back to the top of the south this summer – the return of international cricket to Nelson for the first time in five years.

"It was awesome working closely with Nelson City Council, Nelson Regional Development Agency, and our affiliate, Nelson Cricket Association, to ensure we collectively put our best foot forward when trying to secure these fixtures for the Nelson cricket public.

“The Central Stags and Hinds’ Dream11 Super Smash day was a great success earlier this year at Saxton Oval, and I have no doubt we can collectively ensure a similar outcome for these international fixtures, and our BLACKCAPS and WHITEFERNS, returning to Nelson this coming summer."

Nelson Cricket General Manager George Vance says he is thrilled to see international cricket return to Nelson.

“It’s the summer of cricket in Nelson. Nelson has a world-class venue and a strong cricket community that will take huge pride showcasing the game and the region to the world.

“It has been fantastic to work alongside multiple councils and organisations that have all played a role in Saxton securing international fixtures this summer. Hosting the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS is a great result for the region and exciting events for the community to enjoy with friends and family.”

At Saxton Oval, Stoke Nelson:

11am • 20 Dec 2023 • BLACKCAPS v Bangladesh • ODI
1pm • 22 Mar 2024 • WHITE FERNS v England • T20 International
1pm • 24 Mar 2024 • WHITE FERNS v England • T20 International

For more information, visit www.nelsoncricket.org.nz or www.cdcricket.co.nz, where you can also join the free Cricket Nation programme.
 

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nelson City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More


ALSO:


 
 
Parliament: Green Party Releases Policy To Return Land To Māori

The time is now to be bold and make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. The Green Party is today launching a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation ... More>>

Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 