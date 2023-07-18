Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
North Canterbury Ramps Up Civil Defence Preparedness

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 5:56 pm
Press Release: Hurunui District Council

Five days, five courses, four councils. When 26 eager trainees gathered in North Canterbury to be put through their paces recently, it wasn't for a new reality television series.

Instead, said Hurunui District Council Emergency Management Officer Allan Grigg, it was the result of a collaborative effort to boost Canterbury's ability to respond to the very real threat of a disaster situation.

Staff from Hurunui, Waimakariri and Selwyn district councils joined Environment Canterbury staff this month to be trained up, with a mix of theory and practical training, on how to respond in a Civil Defence emergency.

"The aim is to provide consistency in training around the country so that when disaster strikes, Emergency Operations Centres (EOC) can be set up quickly and seamlessly," Grigg said.

"An EOC is where we work together with other agencies to respond to an emergency. The people in the EOC cover a wide range of roles to support their communities with information, water and food, emergency accommodation, and coordinating emergency services.

"It’s too late to prepare an emergency response when the disaster is upon us. People need to be trained and ready to respond at any time."

Grigg said staff attending the courses ranged from those who were relatively new, with little experience in the Civil Defence space, to those who were seasoned campaigners.

Course trainer Ross Pringle, from ECan, and Grigg are both members of the New Zealand Emergency Management Assistance Team (NZEMAT), which is deployed to assist districts or regions in managing emergencies. Brennan Wiremu, Waimakariri District Council Emergency Management Advisor, along with Pringle and Grigg, are also members of Canterbury10 (C10), a regional version of NZEMAT. They were joined by Allan Wilson, a retired Emergency Management Officer and Local CDEM Controller from the West Coast.

“Events like the Canterbury earthquakes reinforce the value of having trained staff who are ready to respond. A lot of this training was reduced because of Covid, so it was important to get it rolled out again," Grigg said.

“Staff will go back to their councils with a good knowledge of Civil Defence processes.”

Grigg said all agencies and councils follow a national framework to manage incidents so volunteers can be immediately slotted into different roles with an understanding of their responsibilities.

“These range from Logistics and Intelligence, to Planning and Operations, and a range in between,” Grigg said.

While push-ups and planks weren't included in the training, staff from the four councils left feeling pumped and ready for action.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More


ALSO:


 
 
Parliament: Green Party Releases Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More>>


Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

