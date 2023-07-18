Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Seven New “bike Hubs” Will Give More Communities Access To The Skills And Tools To Jump On A Bike

Tuesday, 18 July 2023, 5:57 pm
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Auckland Transport (AT) and community groups have joined forces to open seven new bike hubs, and upgrade two existing ones this year.

At these hubs, locals can receive free bike repairs, donate their old bikes, get local advice and tips, meet for events and rides, and buy affordable refurbished bikes.

The seven new hubs will join Auckland’s existing network of bike hubs that have proven to be hugely popular.

“Bike hubs make bikes more accessible and affordable to Aucklanders. The staff and volunteers operating the hubs have formed deep community connections.

“With these new bike hubs, we’re taking that successful model and supercharging it,” says Ben Mansfield, Programme Manager of Bike Hubs at Auckland Transport.

“When you visit one of these spaces, whether it’s in Mt Roskill, Manukau, or Grey Lynn, you will receive the same quality services and local advice to fix, maintain, and ride your bike for years to come. So haere mai, come visit, and chat to a friendly local face.”

Previously known as Roskill Bike Kitchen, the Mount Roskill Bike Hub has had an upgrade – located next to Wesley Community Centre (740 Sandringham Road). This site will be operated by Active Transport Trust and will be open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9am – 1pm, and Tuesday afternoons from 3pm – 6pm.

Mount Roskill Bike Hub and Puketāpapa Active Transport Haven Founder, Richard Barter, started Roskill Bike Kitchen in 2016. Since being established, the bike kitchen has received, serviced and given away thousands of bikes.

Mr Barter says the upgrade will help the hub help more of the community.

“We’re looking forward to having staff here three days a week instead of once a month. That’s what this change has really meant. It’s been enormous for the community. It gives them more opportunities to bring their bikes in and for us to fix them.”

There’s a big, busy cycle path on the other side, and this is a place where riding will be accessible.

“We’ll give people the opportunity to try out new bikes, we’ll be able to repair new bikes. We know that 60 percent of households in Auckland have bikes, but most of them don’t work. They’ll be able to try bikes out and work out what kind of bikes they would like to own and ride,” says Mr Barter.

Each new bike hub will operate out of two customised shipping containers, featuring unique artwork showcasing their integration with the wider bike hub network, and a community mural that reflects the culture and character of the communities they serve.

Along with an upgrade to Waiheke’s Bike Hub, seven more bike hubs are scheduled to open in 2023. The hubs are:

Waiheke

Next to Waiheke Sustainability Centre

1b Mako Street, Waiheke

21 July 2023 Waiheke Resources Trust 
Grey Lynn

Grey Lynn Park beside Pump Track

73 Dryden Street, Grey Lynn

August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust 
Onehunga

Next to Onehunga Train Station

109 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga

August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust 
Pakuranga

Opposite Lloyd Elsmore Pool and Leisure Centre

Sir Lloyd Drive, Pakuranga Heights

August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust 
Manukau

Next to Hayman Park

10 Davies Ave, Manukau

August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust 
Forrest Hill

In Greville Reserve

257 Forrest Hill Road, Forrest Hill

August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust 
Epsom Location to determined November 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust 
Manurewa Location to determined November 2023 Operator to be determined

Auckland Transport developed the Community Bike Hubs Programme as part of Ngā Tiriti Ngangahau – The Vibrant Streets programme, which aims to reduce transportation emissions and promote active modes of travel. The programme has co-funded the project, which aligns with Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan.

A full list of bike hubs, their operators, and more information about the partnership are available at: AT.govt.nz/BikeHubs.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Transport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-right

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More


ALSO:


 
 
Parliament: Green Party Releases Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More>>


Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 