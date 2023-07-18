Seven New “bike Hubs” Will Give More Communities Access To The Skills And Tools To Jump On A Bike

Auckland Transport (AT) and community groups have joined forces to open seven new bike hubs, and upgrade two existing ones this year.

At these hubs, locals can receive free bike repairs, donate their old bikes, get local advice and tips, meet for events and rides, and buy affordable refurbished bikes.

The seven new hubs will join Auckland’s existing network of bike hubs that have proven to be hugely popular.

“Bike hubs make bikes more accessible and affordable to Aucklanders. The staff and volunteers operating the hubs have formed deep community connections.

“With these new bike hubs, we’re taking that successful model and supercharging it,” says Ben Mansfield, Programme Manager of Bike Hubs at Auckland Transport.

“When you visit one of these spaces, whether it’s in Mt Roskill, Manukau, or Grey Lynn, you will receive the same quality services and local advice to fix, maintain, and ride your bike for years to come. So haere mai, come visit, and chat to a friendly local face.”

Previously known as Roskill Bike Kitchen, the Mount Roskill Bike Hub has had an upgrade – located next to Wesley Community Centre (740 Sandringham Road). This site will be operated by Active Transport Trust and will be open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9am – 1pm, and Tuesday afternoons from 3pm – 6pm.

Mount Roskill Bike Hub and Puketāpapa Active Transport Haven Founder, Richard Barter, started Roskill Bike Kitchen in 2016. Since being established, the bike kitchen has received, serviced and given away thousands of bikes.

Mr Barter says the upgrade will help the hub help more of the community.

“We’re looking forward to having staff here three days a week instead of once a month. That’s what this change has really meant. It’s been enormous for the community. It gives them more opportunities to bring their bikes in and for us to fix them.”

There’s a big, busy cycle path on the other side, and this is a place where riding will be accessible.

“We’ll give people the opportunity to try out new bikes, we’ll be able to repair new bikes. We know that 60 percent of households in Auckland have bikes, but most of them don’t work. They’ll be able to try bikes out and work out what kind of bikes they would like to own and ride,” says Mr Barter.

Each new bike hub will operate out of two customised shipping containers, featuring unique artwork showcasing their integration with the wider bike hub network, and a community mural that reflects the culture and character of the communities they serve.

Along with an upgrade to Waiheke’s Bike Hub, seven more bike hubs are scheduled to open in 2023. The hubs are:

Waiheke Next to Waiheke Sustainability Centre 1b Mako Street, Waiheke 21 July 2023 Waiheke Resources Trust Grey Lynn Grey Lynn Park beside Pump Track 73 Dryden Street, Grey Lynn August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust Onehunga Next to Onehunga Train Station 109 Onehunga Mall, Onehunga August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust Pakuranga Opposite Lloyd Elsmore Pool and Leisure Centre Sir Lloyd Drive, Pakuranga Heights August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust Manukau Next to Hayman Park 10 Davies Ave, Manukau August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust Forrest Hill In Greville Reserve 257 Forrest Hill Road, Forrest Hill August 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust Epsom Location to determined November 2023 EcoMatters Environment Trust Manurewa Location to determined November 2023 Operator to be determined

Auckland Transport developed the Community Bike Hubs Programme as part of Ngā Tiriti Ngangahau – The Vibrant Streets programme, which aims to reduce transportation emissions and promote active modes of travel. The programme has co-funded the project, which aligns with Te Tāruke-ā-Tāwhiri: Auckland’s Climate Plan.

A full list of bike hubs, their operators, and more information about the partnership are available at: AT.govt.nz/BikeHubs.

