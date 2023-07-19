Fatality on Southern Motorway
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 6:47 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following an incident on the Southern
Motorway overnight.
The incident occurred at around
3.35am involving a pedestrian and a truck, just south of the
Alfriston Road overbridge.
The pedestrian has died at
the scene.
Southbound lanes have been closed since the
incident occurred while a scene examination was carried out
by the Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety
Team.
An investigation will be carried out into the
incident.
It is anticipated this section of State
Highway 1 will be reopened this morning.
Police
appreciate commuters’ cooperation while procedures at the
scene are being carried
out.
