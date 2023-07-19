Fatality on Southern Motorway

One person has died following an incident on the Southern Motorway overnight.

The incident occurred at around 3.35am involving a pedestrian and a truck, just south of the Alfriston Road overbridge.

The pedestrian has died at the scene.

Southbound lanes have been closed since the incident occurred while a scene examination was carried out by the Serious Crash Unit and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Team.

An investigation will be carried out into the incident.

It is anticipated this section of State Highway 1 will be reopened this morning.

Police appreciate commuters’ cooperation while procedures at the scene are being carried out.

