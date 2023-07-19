Delays on SH20 following crash - Counties Manukau

Commuters are advised to expect delays travelling south on the South-Western Motorway this morning.

A crash on southbound lanes of State Highway 20, near Mahunga Drive, was reported at around 6.40am.

It involves at least two vehicles.

While no serious injuries are currently being reported, the crash is causing delays for the morning commute.

Police advise motorists to plan ahead and take an alternative route it at all possible while emergency services clear the scene.

Allow plenty of time to reach your destination safely.

© Scoop Media

