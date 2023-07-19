Delays on SH20 following crash - Counties Manukau
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 7:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Commuters are advised to expect delays travelling south
on the South-Western Motorway this morning.
A crash on
southbound lanes of State Highway 20, near Mahunga Drive,
was reported at around 6.40am.
It involves at least
two vehicles.
While no serious injuries are currently
being reported, the crash is causing delays for the morning
commute.
Police advise motorists to plan ahead and
take an alternative route it at all possible while emergency
services clear the scene.
Allow plenty of time to
reach your destination
safely.
