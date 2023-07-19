Full Mauao Closure Next Week
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 10:35 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council
Next week (weather dependent), we’re temporarily
closing Mauao to remove eight large exotic trees located on
the Pilot Bay/Waikorire side of the maunga (mountain) to
ensure the archaeological preservation of the
area.
Several trees fell during Cyclone Gabrielle and
others are deteriorating, damaging the archaeological
terraces near Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track).
The
trees will be removed using a helicopter to minimise damage
to the land below, similar to works undertaken in
2022.
A full closure of Mauao is scheduled between 5am
Tuesday, 25 July until 5pm Wednesday, 26 July
2023.
Pilot Quay and the boat ramp and car park near
Pilot Bay will be closed from 7am Monday, 24 July until 5pm
Friday 28 July.
Check out some other fantastic walks
in our city that people can enjoy during these
closures.
A list of alternative boat ramps is also
available here.
© Scoop Media
Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
Go to Scoop Pro
Find out more
Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More