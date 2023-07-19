Full Mauao Closure Next Week

Next week (weather dependent), we’re temporarily closing Mauao to remove eight large exotic trees located on the Pilot Bay/Waikorire side of the maunga (mountain) to ensure the archaeological preservation of the area.

Several trees fell during Cyclone Gabrielle and others are deteriorating, damaging the archaeological terraces near Te Ara Tūtanga (the base track).

The trees will be removed using a helicopter to minimise damage to the land below, similar to works undertaken in 2022.

A full closure of Mauao is scheduled between 5am Tuesday, 25 July until 5pm Wednesday, 26 July 2023.

Pilot Quay and the boat ramp and car park near Pilot Bay will be closed from 7am Monday, 24 July until 5pm Friday 28 July.

Check out some other fantastic walks in our city that people can enjoy during these closures.

A list of alternative boat ramps is also available here.

