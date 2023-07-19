Porirua Volunteers Celebrated

The Porirua winners have been announced for this year’s Wellington Airport Community Awards.

At a ceremony at Pātaka on Tuesday night, category winners were:

Porirua Multicultural Council (Arts & Culture)

Wellington Riding for Disabled (Education & Child/Youth Development)

Atafu Tokelau Community Group (Health & Wellbeing)

Plimmerton Volunteer Fire Brigade (Heritage & Environment)

huru Mōwai Trust (Sport & Leisure)

Taumata Whitireia (Rising Star)

The supreme award winner was announced as Atafu Tokelau Community Group, a charity organisation that promotes social, cultural, educational, health and welfare, and traditional family values among the wider Tokelau community in the region.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker congratulated not only the worthy winners, but all those nominated.

"There are plenty of ways we can highlight our amazing volunteers and groups that are making a difference in our city, and this is one - the work happening every day is incredibly heartening," she said.

"Our winners, and nominees, all demonstrate their passion for Porirua through their continuing commitment, innovation, perseverance, and impact in our communities. I congratulate you all."

Wellington Airport’s Manager Brand and Sponsorship, Jo Maxwell, said the airport was proud to celebrate the outstanding work of community groups in Porirua over the previous 12 months.

"These groups do amazing mahi to help others in the community and thoroughly deserve recognition for this," she said.

"Congratulations to all the winners, and best of luck for the Regional Community Awards finals later this year."

Wellington Airport will host all the regional winners at an awards dinner later this year.

