Rescue Helicopter Responds Swiftly To Critical Injury Of 10 Year Old Boy In Rural Motorbike Accident

On April 4th, 2020, in the midst of the nationwide lockdown, the Shearer family's ordinary day took a dramatic turn when an unforeseen event unfolded on their 3-acre rural property. Craig Shearer, a helicopter contractor, and his children Helena and Oliver were enjoying the isolated freedom and pleasant weather outside.

Oliver, a keen outdoors kid, decided to hop on his motorbike and ride around the paddock, navigating the usual bumps and turns. However, what seemed like a routine ride took a terrifying turn when Oliver approached the brow of a hill and hit a dry sheep rut that gave way. The bike slipped from beneath him, causing his lower body to collide with the bike. In a tragic twist, the foot peg of the bike pierced his inner thigh, tearing through his femoral artery, resulting in severe bleeding. Unfortunately, at the speed Oliver was losing blood, it was only a matter of minutes before his blood loss would be fatal.

Fortunately, Craig Shearer was just seconds from his 10-year-old son and in a display of bravery and quick thinking he sprang into action. Due to the first aid training and experience in his helicopter pilot role, Craig knew he had to urgently stem the bleed and without hesitation, he used his hands to apply pressure to slow the bleeding. Craig's immediate response proved crucial in saving Oliver's life.

During this critical moment, daughter Helena quickly alerted her mother, Marama, who immediately dialled 111. Within minutes, an ambulance was dispatched and arrived promptly at the Shearer's property. Oliver, despite his life-threatening injury and significant blood loss, remained remarkably calm and quiet throughout the ordeal, comforted by his dad who relentlessly held his fragile wound together. Oliver’s life was in his father’s hands.

The ambulance staff were on the scene, but Craig was understandably reluctant to release his secure grip on Oliver's injury, fully aware that any further blood loss could prove fatal for his son. Once assured that it was safe to do so, the ambulance paramedic took over and confirmed the severity of Oliver's horrific injury, which was the size of a saucer. It was evident that urgent surgical attention was required. By road the hour-long drive to hospital could risk Oliver’s life, which meant calling for swift air transfer was essential. The Rescue Helicopter arrived minutes later.

As the helicopter flew over the property, the Shearer family felt an immense emotional relief. Craig Shearer, a helicopter pilot himself, was used to the sound of choppers flying overhead, but this time it was different, and the familiar sound of a helicopter changed for Craig that day.

“The gravity of the rescue helicopter’s ability to save my son’s life and take him to the safety of surgeons was overwhelming. I knew my son was in safe hands,” says dad Craig.

As an aspiring pilot and helicopter enthusiast, when the Rescue Helicopter landed, Oliver declared “Look, I’m going to hospital in the BK-117.”

Once landed, the Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Flight Paramedic prepared Oliver for his transfer, sedating him and supporting his mum, Marama who accompanied her son onboard.

Eight minutes after take-off, the Rescue Helicopter arrived at hospital, delivering Oliver into the safety of the receiving medical team. Oliver had three surgical sessions, including a femoral popliteal bypass, spending over 14 hours in surgery with the Vascular team.

After time in the high observation unit, Oliver spent the next week in hospital recovering with Marama by his side. Due to COVID-19 Level 4 restrictions, Craig and Oliver’s sister, Helena weren’t permitted to join them, which made it difficult for the close-knit family. Oliver has since had further surgery and is recovering well.

Although the accident at their home happened under the uncertainty of lockdown, the Shearer family feel the support and extra attention received by Oliver from the hospital staff and the Rescue Helicopter crew was remarkable.

The family express they are eternally grateful for the vital community service the Rescue Helicopter provides and the skilled medical flight team behind it. Oliver’s survival was a team effort; both Craig’s swift action to curb the bleed, and the rescue crew’s safe transfer to hospital helped save Oliver’s 10-year-old life.

Accidents or emergency situations can happen anywhere, anytime. It’s what happens next that matters. The Grassroots Trust Rescue Helicopter is a charity. It's only because of legendary Kiwis like you, that we can take to the skies at a moment's notice - to save lives. Donate today at https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/grassroots-trust-rescue-helicopter/rural-supporters

© Scoop Media

