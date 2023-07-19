Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Two-way Bike Lane Ready To Roll On Cambridge/Kent Terraces

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 10:53 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

As part of the Newtown to city bus and bike improvements, the new two-way bike lane on Cambridge and Kent Terrace is now open.

Mana whenua blessed the new section of bike lane in the early hours of Sunday 16 July so it’s ready to travel on until the official opening and full route blessing in late September.

The new section includes:

  • A separated two-waybike lane from the Oriental Parade/Cable Street end of Kent Terrace to Courtenay Place.
  • A diagonal two-way bike crossing at the Courtenay Place intersection between Kent Terrace andCambridge Terrace.
  • Green bike symbol decals at the diagonal crossing will help people see where bikes will be going.
  • The intersection is controlled with a new bike light phase for people on bikes only to continue to the rest of the two-way bike lane or to turn onto Courtenay Place or Majoribanks Street.
  • A separated two-waybike lane along Cambridge Terrace to the Basin Reserve.
  • New bike lights atthe Elizabeth Street and Vivian Street intersections.

While there are still finishing touches to go in before the full route is complete, people using the route can expect to see the new traffic signal phasing operating from today (Wednesday 19 July).

“We’re excited to see the route nearly fully completed,” says Liam Hodgetts, Chief Planning Officer. “We ask everyone to be patient and take care while everyone adjusts to the new road layout and traffic signals.”

The full-time bus lanes on Riddiford Street and Adelaide Road between Mein Street and the Basin Reserve are also now ready to enforce from Monday 24 July. While people get used to the changes, we will also have electronic message boards installed on the various approaches to the new lanes. For anyone using the bus lanes incorrectly, warnings will be issued for the first two weeks before issuing tickets.

“These new bus lanes mean buses will be able to move more efficiently and reliably along this route, which is an important part of making sure people have better climate-friendly ways to travel in Wellington,” says Liam.

How to use the new bus lanes:

  • Who can use the bus lane: Buses, bicycles, motorcycles/scooters, emergency vehicles, and in-service taxis.
  • All other vehicles can use these lanes briefly (up to 50 metres) to cross through to another lane or turn into another street.

More information about cycling, and bike and bus lanes can be found on the Council’s website, and updates on transport projects at www.transportprojects.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How Political Donations Favour The Centre-REight

Political donations are not gifts. They’re an investment. Lest the recipients forget the gesture, one of the purposes of political lobbying is to remind everyone in the room that they have mutual interests in common. In short, political donations are made on the understanding that the recipients will endorse policies and support laws and regulations that fall within the donors comfort range, and from which they may even benefit, materially speaking. More


ALSO:


 
 
Parliament: Green Party Releases Policy To Return Land To Māori

The Green Party has launched a policy which will return stolen land to tangata whenua. In the next term of government the Green Party will introduce legislation to make sure land wrongly taken from Māori is returned. More>>


Government: New Zealand Welcomes UK To CPTPP

The United Kingdom’s accession to the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is great news for the region and New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins says. More


ACT: Announces List For 2023 General Election

ACT has today announced its list for the 2023 General Election. “New Zealanders from all walks of life are demanding real change. Today, ACT has announced a talented and diverse team of Kiwis equipped to deliver it." More

Scoop Election Podcast: Politics From Canterbury - In It For You.

Reviving the grand traditions of ‘The Mainland Touch’ politics in New Zealand is no longer the domain on the chattering classes of Wellington and Auckland. The Canterbury sheep is roaring into Election ‘23 with a Mainland view of national politicking. More


Government: NZ To Provide Further Support For Ukraine

The PM & President Zelenskyy met today on the side-lines of the NATO Leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, to discuss New Zealand’s unwavering support for Ukraine & its unequivocal condemnation of Russia’s ongoing aggression.

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 