New Two-way Bike Lane Ready To Roll On Cambridge/Kent Terraces

As part of the Newtown to city bus and bike improvements, the new two-way bike lane on Cambridge and Kent Terrace is now open.

Mana whenua blessed the new section of bike lane in the early hours of Sunday 16 July so it’s ready to travel on until the official opening and full route blessing in late September.

The new section includes:

A separated two-waybike lane from the Oriental Parade/Cable Street end of Kent Terrace to Courtenay Place.

A diagonal two-way bike crossing at the Courtenay Place intersection between Kent Terrace andCambridge Terrace.

Green bike symbol decals at the diagonal crossing will help people see where bikes will be going.

The intersection is controlled with a new bike light phase for people on bikes only to continue to the rest of the two-way bike lane or to turn onto Courtenay Place or Majoribanks Street.

A separated two-waybike lane along Cambridge Terrace to the Basin Reserve.

New bike lights atthe Elizabeth Street and Vivian Street intersections.

While there are still finishing touches to go in before the full route is complete, people using the route can expect to see the new traffic signal phasing operating from today (Wednesday 19 July).

“We’re excited to see the route nearly fully completed,” says Liam Hodgetts, Chief Planning Officer. “We ask everyone to be patient and take care while everyone adjusts to the new road layout and traffic signals.”

The full-time bus lanes on Riddiford Street and Adelaide Road between Mein Street and the Basin Reserve are also now ready to enforce from Monday 24 July. While people get used to the changes, we will also have electronic message boards installed on the various approaches to the new lanes. For anyone using the bus lanes incorrectly, warnings will be issued for the first two weeks before issuing tickets.

“These new bus lanes mean buses will be able to move more efficiently and reliably along this route, which is an important part of making sure people have better climate-friendly ways to travel in Wellington,” says Liam.

How to use the new bus lanes:

Who can use the bus lane: Buses, bicycles, motorcycles/scooters, emergency vehicles, and in-service taxis.

All other vehicles can use these lanes briefly (up to 50 metres) to cross through to another lane or turn into another street.

More information about cycling, and bike and bus lanes can be found on the Council’s website, and updates on transport projects at www.transportprojects.org.nz.

© Scoop Media

