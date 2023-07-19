Disaster Relief Trust Applications Closing 21 July



The Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust will be closing applications for phase 2 from 5pm, 21 July. In the latest round the Trust has paid $710,487 to the 110 approved applications.

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Chair Hinewai Ormsby says “We’ve moved to a point where we were distributing funds faster than what is coming in. This being the case we are going to close applications from 5pm, 21 July.”

“Should we receive additional donations in the future, we will revisit how this is distributed and potentially reopen the fund,” says Mrs Ormsby.

Hastings District Council Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst says “We are incredibly grateful for all the donations we have received from across New Zealand to support our community.

“We know many have received assistance from this fund but are also very aware that there are people who are still struggling to get back to clean up their properties and re-establish their livelihoods.

“We hope that more funding may become available in the future,” says Mayor Hazelhurst.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise says, “Every dollar donated to the Hawke’s Bay Disaster Relief Trust fund has collectively eased the pressure for those people most severely impacted by Cyclone Gabrielle and for that we are sincerely grateful. The kindness shown by people locally and nationally, and even internationally, has been significant and truly heart-warming.”

Central Hawke’s Bay Mayor Alex Walker says “The regional approach to the disaster trust has worked very well, reaching as far as Waipawa and Porāngahau.”

To make an application, please click here: https://hdc.smartygrants.com.au/HBDRF

Further information

From 27 February to 18 July:

Applications made Approved Total grants Total paid out 6096 4379 $5,038,669.78 7,862,957.78

Total paid out includes $2,320,000 paid to local councils for a $2000 grant to be paid to owners of yellow and red-stickered properties.

Phase 2 allowed up to $10,000 for individuals or up to $10,000 for community groups and marae to: Deal with septic tank overflows and filling water tanks. Clear debris from properties including waste, silt or any items that need clearing in relation to cyclone status. Significant costs incurred on their property not covered by any other grants or income. Replacement of articles that cannot be insured by people e.g., fences, footpaths, etc



© Scoop Media

