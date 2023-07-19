Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Pacific Eye Care Society (PacEYES) Conference Marks 20-year Anniversary By Uniting Eye Care Workers In The Pacific

Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 4:11 pm
Press Release: Pasifika Medical Association

The Pacific Eye Care Society (PacEYES) recently hosted its biennial Pacific Eye Health Conference with the theme 'Eye care for all' in Suva, Fiji. Clinicians from 13 Oceania countries gathered to discuss key issues in the eye health sector and expand their clinical expertise to enhance accessible and quality eye care across the region.

The conference provides a space for Pacific eye health leaders to celebrate successes, address challenges, and explore opportunities. Through the New Zealand Medical Treatment Scheme (NZMTS) which is funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT), the Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) sent three nurses based in Tonga to participate in the conference.

The three Tongan nurses conveyed their heartfelt appreciation for the chance to participate in the conference, describing it as an enriching and fulfilling experience.

"We would like to express our utmost respect and gratitude for all the assistance that PMA provided, supporting us to attend the PACEYES conference.

"We found this conference as a rewarding experience. There is a spirit of respect and collaboration."

Support partners for the conference included The Pacific Community, The Fred Hollows Foundation NZ, PMA, and the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness.

The main talking point of the conference was on diabetic retinopathy and the increasing prevalence of vision loss caused by factors such as population growth, aging, and non-communicable diseases.

When reflecting on the topic of diabetic retinopathy, the nurses highlighted that this is an increasing issue in the Pacific Islands.

"The rising rates of diabetes in the region has direct correlation to vision loss which increases the likelihood of blindness.

"Given the continuing increase in the prevalence of vision loss, it is important for all eye care workers to collaborate and work together in order to develop the eye health workforce and enhance the quality of eye health services."

Summarising the event and its theme, nurse Mele Ilangana found a deep resonance, emphasising the importance of collective efforts and teamwork in overcoming challenges.

“There is a need for us to all touch the wheel so we can reach our destiny, even though there are lots of challenges but never leave anyone behind. I left feeling inspired and motivated to continue making a positive impact in the eye care community.”

