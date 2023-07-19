Cordons In Place, Hamilton - Waikato
Wednesday, 19 July 2023, 6:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Cordons are in place in central Hamilton as Police
respond to an incident in
Frankton.
The area
affected includes Bandon Street west of Greenwood Street
–
including Smith Street and Allen Street.
People
are asked to avoid this area and obey any instruction from
emergency
services.
