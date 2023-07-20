Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Feedback Wanted As Inner-city Park Gets The Green Light

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 9:58 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellingtonians are being invited to provide their thoughts on the future of the new inner-city Frederick Street Park.

Wellington City Council is developing the space in partnership with both Māori and Chinese communities, with input from local residents, to reflect the area’s history and look at its future.

The park upgrade is a result of the Council’s Green Network Plan, which has a target of delivering two new inner-city parks for Wellington. This project will be the first new park to be delivered in line with this strategy and aims to strengthen community connections and improve the surrounding environment.

The proposed park is also located adjacent to the new social housing apartment block at the rear of the site. The heritage Chinese Mission Hall adjoining the park site is intended to be strengthened and refurbished with plans and timelines yet to be confirmed.

Mayor Tory Whanau says the project is a win-win for all of Pōneke.

“This is a success story for the city overall as history is being remembered, heritage is being preserved, more green space is being provided, and social housing is being created.

“The Green Network Plan is designed to deliver ecological, social, economic, cultural and public health benefits to the central city, enhancing its liveability for existing and new residents, workers and visitors alike – and this project ticks all those boxes.”

The Council purchased the 726 square-metre site from the Cheops Holdings Limited (associated with the Kirva Trust) for $3.7M to develop the park, and the Kirva Trust is building 75 not-for-profit social housing apartments in Frederick Street beside it.

The Te Aro area has a strong history for both Māori and Chinese communities so it’s important to take that into consideration when designing this park says Chief Planning Officer Liam Hodgetts.

“By understanding and incorporating the history of the site, we can create a park that is a source of pride for the community and contributes to its sense of place.

“We look forward to hearing what the public wants so we can incorporate their feedback into the design process. They can tell us their ideas through the Let’s Talk channel or have a chat with us at a number of engagement sessions in the area.”

Wellingtonians can have their say on the proposed plan until Sunday 30 July at www.letstalk.wellington.govt.nz/frederick-street-park.

The project team will be hosting on-site engagement sessions at Te Pokapu Hapori Community Centre, 106 Manners Street from 14-19 August.

At these sessions, Wellingtonians can learn about why the project has come about, the project’s priorities and scope, and what the next steps will be.

