Serious Incident In Auckland’s CBD Contained

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning.

Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased.

This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22am.

A significant number of Police responded and cordoned off the area. The Police Eagle helicopter was also deployed and provided oversight.

The offender has moved through the building site and continued to discharge his firearm.

Upon reaching the upper levels of the building, the male has contained himself within the elevator shaft and our staff have attempted to engage with him.

Further shots were fired from the male and he was located deceased a short time later.

Details around what has exactly occurred are still emerging and Police will continue to provide updates around injuries and the circumstances.

What has unfolded is understandably alarming and we are reassuring the public that this incident has been contained and is an isolated incident.

We can also advise that this is not a national security risk.

Police are now commencing an investigation into what has occurred this morning.

Cordons remain in place and we are continuing to ask the public to stay away from the area as our work continues.

Updates will continue to be provided this morning and Police will also be fronting an update to media this afternoon.

Attributed to Acting Superintendent Sunny Patel, Relieving Auckland District Commander:

