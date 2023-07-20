Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mayor Expresses Sympathy And Support For Those Impacted By Auckland Event

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 11:35 am
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Mayor Wayne Brown says he is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred in downtown Auckland this morning.

“I can’t remember anything like this ever happening in our beautiful city. This morning’s events have been tragic and distressing for all Aucklanders, as this is not something that we are used to.

“What we know is that this is an isolated incident. This appears to be the act of one individual, this was not a threat to national security, nor was it in any way related to the FIFA Women’s World Cup Event.

“While the details of the victims have not yet been confirmed, I want to express my condolences to their families. I also want express sympathy for those in the construction industry and commuters who will be feeling on edge following this incident.

“I want to thank our Police and first responders who were courageous in working to contain this incident and keep the public safe. Their efforts to contain the area and resolve the situation were exceptional.

“I also want to acknowledge the role of the Aucklanders who remained calm, followed the instructions of police and stayed away from the area.

“Thank you also to our Auckland Transport staff for working to adjust their complicated schedules during peak hour to keep Auckland’s trains, buses and ferries moving to keep people safe.

“Ngāti Whātua have been in touch to offer cultural support to those in the city centre and will do a blessing of the site which I acknowledge and appreciate. This will be tough for many Aucklanders and if you’re struggling you can reach free support by calling or texting the number 1737,” says Mayor Brown.

“I want to assure Aucklanders and the international community that the city is open and safe, and our police and emergency services are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to incidents, however unexpected they may be,” says Mayor Brown.

“Despite today’s sad events, the FIFA opening game tonight will go ahead tonight, the city is ready, and I will be in attendance,” says Mayor Brown.

 

Police: Serious Incident In Auckland’s CBD Contained


Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning.
Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased.
This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22am. More

