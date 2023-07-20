Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hato Hone St John Response To Auckland Shooting

Thursday, 20 July 2023, 12:34 pm
Press Release: Hato Hone St John

Hato Hone St John’s thoughts and prayers are with those affected by this morning’s major incident in Auckland’s CBD.

We can confirm we were notified of the incident at a construction site on Queen Street at 7.20am today.

Hato Hone St John responded with five ambulances, four rapid response vehicles, four manager vehicles, a Command Unit and a Major Incident Support Team Unit.

We have erected our Major Incident tent to triage patients that have minor injuries.

To date six patients have been treated and transported to hospital. Five patients have been transported to Auckland Hospital - one in a serious condition and four in moderate conditions and one other patient in a serious condition has been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Two more patients - one in a moderate and one in a minor condition are currently being treated at the scene.

Hato Hone St John will be posting any further updates to our facebook page and website.

Police: Serious Incident In Auckland’s CBD Contained

Police have contained a serious incident that unfolded at a construction site in Auckland’s CBD this morning. Multiple injuries have been reported and at this stage we can confirm two people have died. The male offender is also deceased. This incident unfolded after reports of a person discharging a firearm inside the site on lower Queen Street at around 7.22AM. More


