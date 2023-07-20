Four Priorities For Porirua

Porirua City Council confirmed its vision for the city today, locking in four priority areas that will be the city’s focus in the short term.

These are:

Commit

to the health of Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour and its catchment through

investment, advocacy and regulation

Build

towards a low carbon city and proactively address the challenges of

climate change

Create

thriving communities where everyone can be safe and healthy - at home,

work or play

Keep

tamariki and rangatahi at the heart of our city

Underpinning these priorities is the commitment to partner with Ngāti Toa Rangatira in all that we do.

The strategic priorities build on those set as part of the last Long-term Plan, and have been refreshed to make sure they’re current in today’s world, says Porirua Mayor Anita Baker.

"These four focus areas are the things that we know are of utmost importance to people, namely our harbour, children, communities and tackling climate change," Mayor Baker says.

"Our vision is that Porirua City is a great place to live, work, and raise a family, and we’ll achieve that by keeping our focus firmly on these four strategic priorities."

Mayor Baker says in challenging financial times it is more important than ever to make sure that council spending is directed to the things that matter most.

The strategic framework was set at a meeting of the full Council today, as part of planning for the next Long-term Plan (2024-54), which will set out the city’s direction for the next 30 years and will be consulted on early next year.

